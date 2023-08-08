The New York Yankees, including Aaron Judge (.226 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the White Sox.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge is hitting .282 with 11 doubles, 20 home runs and 45 walks.

Judge has had a hit in 36 of 59 games this year (61.0%), including multiple hits 14 times (23.7%).

Looking at the 59 games he has played this year, he's homered in 16 of them (27.1%), and in 7.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 24 games this year (40.7%), Judge has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (22.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 34 of 59 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 24 .213 AVG .381 .338 OBP .500 .434 SLG .905 11 XBH 20 8 HR 12 19 RBI 24 46/24 K/BB 26/21 1 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings