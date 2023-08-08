The New York Yankees, including Billy McKinney (.382 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the White Sox.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Guaranteed Rate Field

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney is batting .214 with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.

McKinney has gotten a hit in 20 of 38 games this year (52.6%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in 15.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 38), and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

In nine games this year (23.7%), McKinney has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 13 of 38 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .262 AVG .132 .342 OBP .244 .600 SLG .158 9 XBH 1 6 HR 0 10 RBI 2 14/8 K/BB 15/5 1 SB 0

