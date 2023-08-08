DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu has 18 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 37 walks while hitting .240.
- LeMahieu is batting .389 during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 67.7% of his 96 games this year, with at least two hits in 16.7% of them.
- He has gone deep in 8.3% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23 games this season (24.0%), LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (6.3%) he had more than one.
- In 31 of 96 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|44
|.258
|AVG
|.220
|.341
|OBP
|.286
|.429
|SLG
|.311
|18
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|2
|20
|RBI
|9
|47/21
|K/BB
|41/16
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 157 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Toussaint (1-4) takes the mound for the White Sox in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.92 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.92, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .190 against him.
