The New York Yankees, including Giancarlo Stanton and his .579 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is batting .203 with eight doubles, 17 home runs and 23 walks.

Stanton has recorded a hit in 35 of 63 games this year (55.6%), including 12 multi-hit games (19.0%).

He has gone deep in 25.4% of his games in 2023 (16 of 63), and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.

Stanton has an RBI in 24 of 63 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 24 games this year (38.1%), including multiple runs in four games.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 27 .198 AVG .208 .271 OBP .288 .437 SLG .481 12 XBH 13 9 HR 8 23 RBI 19 32/12 K/BB 29/11 0 SB 0

