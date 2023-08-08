On Tuesday, Gleyber Torres (.615 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York with 114 hits and an OBP of .336, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .448.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 48th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.

Torres enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .500 with two homers.

Torres has reached base via a hit in 81 games this season (of 111 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 15.3% of his games in 2023 (17 of 111), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Torres has had at least one RBI in 27.9% of his games this year (31 of 111), with two or more RBI 15 times (13.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 44.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.8%.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 47 .271 AVG .269 .349 OBP .321 .480 SLG .409 22 XBH 15 13 HR 5 30 RBI 18 35/28 K/BB 29/16 7 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings