Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and Harrison Bader, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is hitting .261 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and nine walks.
- Bader has gotten a hit in 41 of 63 games this year (65.1%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (19.0%).
- He has homered in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Bader has an RBI in 20 of 63 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 27 times this season (42.9%), including four games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|25
|.260
|AVG
|.264
|.300
|OBP
|.286
|.427
|SLG
|.407
|13
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|15
|23/6
|K/BB
|15/3
|7
|SB
|4
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
- The White Sox allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.4 per game).
- Toussaint gets the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.92 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 3.92 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .190 to his opponents.
