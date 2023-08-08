Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox take the field on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Clarke Schmidt, who gets the start for the New York Yankees. First pitch will be at 8:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are listed as +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Yankees (-150). A 9-run over/under is listed in this contest.

Yankees vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -150 +125 9 -105 -115 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Yankees have a record of 1-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won 39 of the 67 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (58.2%).

New York has gone 24-9 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (72.7% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Yankees have an implied win probability of 60%.

New York has had an over/under set by bookmakers 112 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 50 of those games (50-57-5).

The Yankees have covered 50% of their games this season, going 6-6-0 ATS.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-28 23-27 27-14 31-41 46-47 12-8

