How to Watch the Yankees vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 8
Touki Toussaint will attempt to slow down Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees when they take on his Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
Yankees vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank sixth in MLB action with 156 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- New York's .404 slugging percentage is 17th in baseball.
- The Yankees' .230 batting average ranks 29th in MLB.
- New York has the No. 22 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (485 total runs).
- The Yankees are 26th in baseball with a .304 on-base percentage.
- The Yankees strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 10th in MLB.
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by New York's pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- New York has the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.237).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Clarke Schmidt (7-6 with a 4.35 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 23rd of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Schmidt is looking to secure his fourth quality start of the year in this game.
- Schmidt will try to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 4.7 innings per outing.
- In five of his 23 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/3/2023
|Astros
|W 4-3
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Cristian Javier
|8/4/2023
|Astros
|L 7-3
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Hunter Brown
|8/5/2023
|Astros
|W 3-1
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Justin Verlander
|8/6/2023
|Astros
|L 9-7
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Jose Urquidy
|8/7/2023
|White Sox
|L 5-1
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Dylan Cease
|8/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Touki Toussaint
|8/9/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Mike Clevinger
|8/11/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Jesús Luzardo
|8/12/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Sandy Alcantara
|8/13/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Eury Pérez
|8/14/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Max Fried
