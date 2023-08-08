The Chicago White Sox (46-68) will aim to keep a three-game win streak alive when they host the New York Yankees (58-55) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Yankees will look to Clarke Schmidt (7-6) versus the White Sox and Touki Toussaint (1-4).

Yankees vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (7-6, 4.35 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (1-4, 3.92 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

Schmidt (7-6) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.35 and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .263 in 23 games this season.

He has three quality starts in 22 chances this season.

Schmidt has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.

Clarke Schmidt vs. White Sox

The White Sox rank 24th in MLB with 469 runs scored this season. They have a .237 batting average this campaign with 125 home runs (20th in the league).

The right-hander has faced the White Sox one time this season, allowing them to go 6-for-21 with two home runs and three RBI in six innings.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Touki Toussaint

Toussaint (1-4 with a 3.92 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.92, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .190 against him.

Toussaint has not recorded a quality start on the season.

Toussaint will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.1 innings per outing.

He has had three appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

