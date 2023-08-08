Tuesday's contest at Guaranteed Rate Field has the New York Yankees (58-55) matching up with the Chicago White Sox (46-68) at 8:10 PM ET (on August 8). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (7-6) to the mound, while Touki Toussaint (1-4) will take the ball for the White Sox.

Yankees vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Yankees vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have been favorites in 67 games this season and won 39 (58.2%) of those contests.

This season New York has won 22 of its 30 games, or 73.3%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 60.8% chance to win.

New York ranks 22nd in the majors with 485 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule