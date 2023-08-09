Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox match up with Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Yankees are -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the White Sox (+100). A 9-run over/under has been set for this game.

Yankees vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -120 +100 9 -115 -105 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have a 40-28 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 58.8% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, New York has a 37-24 record (winning 60.7% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Yankees' implied win probability is 54.5%.

New York has had an over/under set by bookmakers 113 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 50 of those games (50-58-5).

The Yankees have collected a 6-6-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-28 24-27 27-14 32-41 47-47 12-8

