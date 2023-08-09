Wednesday's game between the New York Yankees (59-55) and the Chicago White Sox (46-69) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Yankees taking home the win. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on August 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Luis Severino (2-6) to the mound, while Mike Clevinger (4-5) will get the nod for the White Sox.

Yankees vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI

Yankees vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have won 40, or 58.8%, of the 68 games they've played as favorites this season.

New York has a record of 37-24, a 60.7% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 492 (4.3 per game).

The Yankees have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.93).

