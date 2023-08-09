Yankees vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 9
Wednesday's game between the New York Yankees (59-55) and the Chicago White Sox (46-69) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Yankees taking home the win. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on August 9.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Luis Severino (2-6) to the mound, while Mike Clevinger (4-5) will get the nod for the White Sox.
Yankees vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Yankees Performance Insights
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
- The Yankees have won 40, or 58.8%, of the 68 games they've played as favorites this season.
- New York has a record of 37-24, a 60.7% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Yankees.
- New York has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 492 (4.3 per game).
- The Yankees have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.93).
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 4
|Astros
|L 7-3
|Luis Severino vs Hunter Brown
|August 5
|Astros
|W 3-1
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Justin Verlander
|August 6
|Astros
|L 9-7
|Carlos Rodón vs Jose Urquidy
|August 7
|@ White Sox
|L 5-1
|Gerrit Cole vs Dylan Cease
|August 8
|@ White Sox
|W 7-1
|Clarke Schmidt vs Touki Toussaint
|August 9
|@ White Sox
|-
|Luis Severino vs Mike Clevinger
|August 11
|@ Marlins
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Jesús Luzardo
|August 12
|@ Marlins
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Sandy Alcantara
|August 13
|@ Marlins
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Eury Pérez
|August 14
|@ Braves
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Max Fried
|August 15
|@ Braves
|-
|Luis Severino vs Bryce Elder
