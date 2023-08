In one of the 2023 Women's World Cup quarterfinals, on August 11 at 3:30 AM ET in Auckland, New Zealand, Japan will take on Sweden.

The matchup featuring Japan and Sweden will be available on FOX US.

How to Watch Japan vs. Sweden

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Japan Group Stage Results

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Costa Rica July 26 W 2-0 Home Spain July 31 W 4-0 Home Norway August 5 W 3-1 Home Sweden August 11 - Home

Japan's Recent Performance

Japan's most recent game was a 3-1 victory against Norway, taking 14 shots and outshooting by eight.

Hinata Miyazawa has five goals and one assist for Japan in Women's World Cup.

Japan's Mina Tanaka has scored two goals and three assists in Women's World Cup play.

Jun Endo has one goal and two assists for Japan in Women's World Cup matches.

Japan's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Ayaka Yamashita #1

Risa Shimizu #2

Moeka Minami #3

Saki Kumagai #4

Shiori Miyake #5

Hina Sugita #6

Hinata Miyazawa #7

Hikaru Naomoto #8

Riko Ueki #9

Fuka Nagano #10

Mina Tanaka #11

Hana Takahashi #12

Jun Endo #13

Yui Hasegawa #14

Aoba Fujino #15

Honoka Hayashi #16

Kiko Seike #17

Momoko Tanaka #18

Miyabi Moriya #19

Maika Hamano #20

Chika Hirao #21

Remina Chiba #22

Rion Ishikawa #23

Sweden Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Italy July 29 W 5-0 Home Argentina August 2 W 2-0 Away United States August 6 W 0-0 Home Japan August 11 - Away

Sweden's Recent Performance

In its last match on August 6, Sweden defeated the United States 0-0, though it was outshot 21 to seven.

In four Women's World Cup matches for Sweden, Amanda Ilestedt has three goals (fifth in the 2023 Women's World Cup).

Sofia Jakobsson has not scored, but does have two assists for Sweden in Women's World Cup.

In Women's World Cup action, Fridolina Rolfo has scored two goals (but has no assists).

Sweden's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster