Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Marlins - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Aaron Judge (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge is hitting .284 with 11 doubles, 21 home runs and 49 walks.
- In 38 of 61 games this season (62.3%) Judge has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (23.0%).
- Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 17 of them (27.9%), and in 8% of his trips to the plate.
- Judge has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (41.0%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those contests (21.3%).
- In 59.0% of his games this year (36 of 61), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (16.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|26
|.213
|AVG
|.382
|.338
|OBP
|.513
|.434
|SLG
|.910
|11
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|13
|19
|RBI
|25
|46/24
|K/BB
|27/25
|1
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 133 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- The Marlins will send Luzardo (8-6) to the mound for his 24th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.52 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.52), 28th in WHIP (1.197), and ninth in K/9 (10.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.