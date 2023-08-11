The Buffalo Bills have +1000 odds to win the Super Bowl, third-best in the league as of December 31.

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +130

+130 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

A total of six Bills games last season hit the over.

Buffalo ranked sixth in total defense last year (319.1 yards allowed per game), but it thrived on offense, ranking second-best in the with 397.6 total yards per game.

The Bills went 7-1 at home last year and 6-2 on the road.

The Bills were 4-2 in the AFC East and 9-2 in the AFC as a whole.

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen had 35 TD passes and 14 interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 63.3% of his throws for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game).

In addition, Allen rushed for 762 yards and seven TDs.

Stefon Diggs had 108 catches for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 16 games.

In the passing game a season ago, Gabriel Davis scored seven TDs, catching 48 balls for 836 yards (52.3 per game).

On the ground for the Broncos, Latavius Murray scored five touchdowns and picked up 703 yards (54.1 per game).

On defense last year, Matt Milano helped keep opposing offenses in check with three interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended in 16 games.

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets - +1800 2 September 17 Raiders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Commanders - +8000 4 October 1 Dolphins - +2500 5 October 8 Jaguars - +3000 6 October 15 Giants - +6600 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +6600 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +15000 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +1100 10 November 13 Broncos - +5000 11 November 19 Jets - +1800 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +800 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +600 15 December 17 Cowboys - +1500 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +2500 17 December 31 Patriots - +6600 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +2500

