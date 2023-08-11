On Friday, Giancarlo Stanton (.568 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the White Sox.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is batting .204 with eight doubles, 18 home runs and 23 walks.

In 37 of 65 games this year (56.9%) Stanton has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (18.5%).

He has homered in 26.2% of his games in 2023 (17 of 65), and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.

Stanton has had an RBI in 25 games this season (38.5%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (18.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 26 of 65 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 29 .198 AVG .211 .271 OBP .286 .437 SLG .491 12 XBH 14 9 HR 9 23 RBI 21 32/12 K/BB 33/11 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings