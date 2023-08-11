Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Marlins - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.395 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York in OBP (.336), slugging percentage (.444) and total hits (116) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 62nd and he is 67th in slugging.
- Torres enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .421 with two homers.
- In 73.5% of his games this year (83 of 113), Torres has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (25.7%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 17 games this year (15.0%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Torres has had an RBI in 31 games this year (27.4%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 49 games this year (43.4%), including 12 multi-run games (10.6%).
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|49
|.271
|AVG
|.269
|.349
|OBP
|.321
|.480
|SLG
|.403
|22
|XBH
|15
|13
|HR
|5
|30
|RBI
|18
|35/28
|K/BB
|32/17
|7
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (133 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his 24th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.52 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.197 WHIP ranks 28th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks ninth.
