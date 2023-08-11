After batting .235 with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Jesus Luzardo) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks while batting .254.

Kiner-Falefa has reached base via a hit in 47 games this season (of 83 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 7.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI in 21.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 28 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 38 .238 AVG .270 .296 OBP .353 .361 SLG .385 8 XBH 8 3 HR 3 12 RBI 19 16/9 K/BB 29/16 5 SB 4

