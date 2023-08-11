Liberty vs. Sky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 11
The Chicago Sky (12-16) will lean on Kahleah Copper (seventh in WNBA, 19.4 points per game) to help them knock off Breanna Stewart (second in league, 22.7) and the New York Liberty (22-6) on Friday, August 11, 2023 at Barclays Center, at 8:00 PM ET on ION.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Sky matchup in this article.
Liberty vs. Sky Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Liberty vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-12.5)
|168.5
|-1050
|+600
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-12.5)
|168.5
|-900
|+600
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-12.5)
|168.5
|-899
|+500
|Tipico
|Liberty (-12.5)
|165.5
|-950
|+575
Liberty vs. Sky Betting Trends
- The Liberty are 11-16-0 ATS this season.
- The Sky have covered 14 times in 27 games with a spread this season.
- New York has covered the spread twice this season (2-6 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.
- Chicago has covered the spread three times this season (3-0 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.
- A total of 15 out of the Liberty's 27 games this season have gone over the point total.
- Sky games have hit the over 14 out of 27 times this year.
