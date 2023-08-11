The Chicago Sky (12-16) will lean on Kahleah Copper (seventh in WNBA, 19.4 points per game) to help them knock off Breanna Stewart (second in league, 22.7) and the New York Liberty (22-6) on Friday, August 11, 2023 at Barclays Center, at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Sky matchup in this article.

Liberty vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Sky Betting Trends

The Liberty are 11-16-0 ATS this season.

The Sky have covered 14 times in 27 games with a spread this season.

New York has covered the spread twice this season (2-6 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.

Chicago has covered the spread three times this season (3-0 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

A total of 15 out of the Liberty's 27 games this season have gone over the point total.

Sky games have hit the over 14 out of 27 times this year.

