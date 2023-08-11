The New York Liberty (22-6) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to square off against the Chicago Sky (12-16) on Friday, August 11 at Barclays Center, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET.

The Liberty are coming off of a 99-61 win against the Aces in their most recent game on Sunday.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 3.4 2 1.5

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7 3.7 2.3 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Liberty vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart is tops on the Liberty with 22.7 points per game (second in league) and 9.2 rebounds (third in league), while also putting up 3.6 assists.

Sabrina Ionescu averages 17 points, 6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest. Defensively, she delivers 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Courtney Vandersloot paces her squad in assists per game (7.9), and also puts up 10.6 points and 3.6 rebounds. Defensively, she puts up 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jonquel Jones is averaging 11.8 points, 1.6 assists and 8.4 rebounds per contest.

Betnijah Laney averages 11.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 38.2% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Liberty vs. Sky Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -12.5 168.5

