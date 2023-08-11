Sabrina Ionescu will lead the New York Liberty (22-6) into a matchup against the Chicago Sky (12-16) one game after scoring 31 points in a 99-61 win over the Aces. The matchup is on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Sky with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Liberty vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Sky

New York records 88.1 points per game, only 4.6 more points than the 83.5 Chicago gives up.

New York makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than Chicago has allowed to its opponents (45.5%).

The Liberty are 15-2 when they shoot better than 45.5% from the field.

New York shoots 37.5% from three-point range, 4.2% higher than the 33.3% Chicago allows to opponents.

The Liberty are 17-2 when they shoot better than 33.3% from distance.

New York averages 38.5 rebounds per game, outrebounding Chicago by 5.5 boards per contest.

Liberty Recent Performance

The Liberty have been putting up 88.7 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 88.1 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

The last 10 games have seen New York concede 1.0 fewer point per game (79.7) than its season-long average (80.7).

Over their last 10 contests, the Liberty are making 1.1 more three-pointers per game than their season long average (12.1 compared to 11.0 season-long), while shooting a lower percentage from deep in that span (36.6% compared to 37.5% season-long).

Liberty Injuries