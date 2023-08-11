Oswaldo Cabrera -- hitting .259 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on August 11 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has eight doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while batting .202.

Cabrera has gotten a hit in 29 of 67 games this season (43.3%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (11.9%).

He has hit a home run in four games this season (6.0%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Cabrera has picked up an RBI in 23.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

In 20 of 67 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 33 .200 AVG .204 .231 OBP .298 .320 SLG .286 6 XBH 6 3 HR 1 9 RBI 13 23/3 K/BB 25/13 3 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings