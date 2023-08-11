Friday's contest that pits the Miami Marlins (60-56) versus the New York Yankees (59-56) at LoanDepot park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Marlins. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on August 11.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (8-6) to the mound, while Randy Vasquez will answer the bell for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Marlins 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 1-3.

When it comes to the total, New York and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

The Yankees have won in 14, or 38.9%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

New York has a win-loss record of 8-8 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for New York is the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (494 total runs).

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.98 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule