Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins will see Randy Vasquez on the hill for the New York Yankees on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 159 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

New York ranks 17th in the majors with a .404 team slugging percentage.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York ranks 22nd in the majors with 494 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .306.

The Yankees are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

New York has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.

New York has the 10th-best ERA (3.98) in the majors this season.

The Yankees have a combined 1.238 WHIP as a pitching staff, eighth-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Vasquez has been named the starter for the Yankees and will make his first start this season.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 24.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Astros W 3-1 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Justin Verlander 8/6/2023 Astros L 9-7 Home Carlos Rodón Jose Urquidy 8/7/2023 White Sox L 5-1 Away Gerrit Cole Dylan Cease 8/8/2023 White Sox W 7-1 Away Clarke Schmidt Touki Toussaint 8/9/2023 White Sox L 9-2 Away Ian Hamilton Mike Clevinger 8/11/2023 Marlins - Away Randy Vasquez Jesús Luzardo 8/12/2023 Marlins - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Sandy Alcantara 8/13/2023 Marlins - Away Gerrit Cole Eury Pérez 8/14/2023 Braves - Away Clarke Schmidt Max Fried 8/15/2023 Braves - Away Luis Severino Bryce Elder 8/16/2023 Braves - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Charlie Morton

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.