Yankees vs. Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 11
The Miami Marlins (60-56) and New York Yankees (59-56) square off on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at LoanDepot park.
The Marlins will give the nod to Jesus Luzardo (8-6) against the Yankees and Randy Vasquez.
Yankees vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (8-6, 3.52 ERA) vs Vasquez - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Randy Vasquez
- Vasquez makes his first start of the season for the Yankees.
- The 24-year-old righty is pitching in his MLB debut.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo
- The Marlins' Luzardo (8-6) will make his 24th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old has pitched to a 3.52 ERA this season with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 23 games.
- He has 12 quality starts in 23 chances this season.
- In 23 starts this season, Luzardo has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.
- The 25-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.52), 28th in WHIP (1.197), and ninth in K/9 (10.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
