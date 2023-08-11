The Miami Marlins (60-56) and New York Yankees (59-56) square off on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at LoanDepot park.

The Marlins will give the nod to Jesus Luzardo (8-6) against the Yankees and Randy Vasquez.

Yankees vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (8-6, 3.52 ERA) vs Vasquez - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Randy Vasquez

Vasquez makes his first start of the season for the Yankees.

The 24-year-old righty is pitching in his MLB debut.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

The Marlins' Luzardo (8-6) will make his 24th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 25-year-old has pitched to a 3.52 ERA this season with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 23 games.

He has 12 quality starts in 23 chances this season.

In 23 starts this season, Luzardo has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

The 25-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.52), 28th in WHIP (1.197), and ninth in K/9 (10.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

