Aaron Judge -- .219 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Marlins.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge is batting .285 with 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 51 walks.

Judge is batting .313 with two homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Judge has reached base via a hit in 39 games this year (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

In 29.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 8.2% of his trips to the plate.

Judge has had at least one RBI in 41.9% of his games this year (26 of 62), with two or more RBI 13 times (21.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 37 games this year (59.7%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 27 .213 AVG .380 .338 OBP .517 .434 SLG .924 11 XBH 22 8 HR 14 19 RBI 26 46/24 K/BB 29/27 1 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings