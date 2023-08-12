Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Marlins - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Billy McKinney (.172 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Billy McKinney? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Marlins Player Props
|Yankees vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Yankees vs Marlins
|Yankees vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Marlins Odds
|Yankees vs Marlins Prediction
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney is batting .223 with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.
- McKinney has picked up a hit in 22 of 40 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.0%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).
- In nine games this year (22.5%), McKinney has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 14 of 40 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|16
|.262
|AVG
|.170
|.342
|OBP
|.259
|.600
|SLG
|.191
|9
|XBH
|1
|6
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|2
|14/8
|K/BB
|19/5
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff leads the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (135 total, 1.2 per game).
- Alcantara (4-10) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 24th start of the season. He has a 4.34 ERA in 149 1/3 innings pitched, with 125 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.34 ERA ranks 44th, 1.205 WHIP ranks 27th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 51st among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.