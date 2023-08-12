DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Marlins - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Saturday, DJ LeMahieu and the New York Yankees square off against the Miami Marlins and Sandy Alcantara, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on August 7 against the White Sox) he went 1-for-3.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .240 with 18 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 37 walks.
- LeMahieu enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .389.
- LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 65 games this season (of 96 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- Looking at the 96 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (8.3%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- LeMahieu has had at least one RBI in 24.0% of his games this year (23 of 96), with two or more RBI six times (6.3%).
- In 32.3% of his games this year (31 of 96), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.2%) he has scored more than once.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|44
|.258
|AVG
|.220
|.341
|OBP
|.286
|.429
|SLG
|.311
|18
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|2
|20
|RBI
|9
|47/21
|K/BB
|41/16
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (135 total, 1.2 per game).
- Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 24th of the season. He is 4-10 with a 4.34 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 149 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.34), 27th in WHIP (1.205), and 51st in K/9 (7.5).
