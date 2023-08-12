Giancarlo Stanton -- batting .263 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Marlins.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton has eight doubles, 18 home runs and 23 walks while batting .208.

In 57.6% of his 66 games this season, Stanton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 25.8% of his games in 2023, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.

Stanton has had an RBI in 25 games this season (37.9%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (18.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 27 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 30 .198 AVG .218 .271 OBP .290 .437 SLG .487 12 XBH 14 9 HR 9 23 RBI 21 32/12 K/BB 34/11 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings