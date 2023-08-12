Held from August 10-12, Hideki Matsuyama is set to play in the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

Looking to bet on Matsuyama at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Hideki Matsuyama Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Matsuyama has shot better than par on 11 occasions, while also posting three bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Matsuyama has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 in two of his past five appearances.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five tournaments, Matsuyama has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 23 -6 278 0 19 1 2 $4.4M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

In Matsuyama's past eight appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 27th.

In his past eight appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend six times.

TPC Southwind will play at 7,243 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,015.

Players have carded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -2.

TPC Southwind is 7,243 yards, 117 yards shorter than the average course Matsuyama has played in the past year (7,360).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Matsuyama's Last Time Out

Matsuyama was good on the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 75th percentile of competitors.

His 4.13-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship was below average, putting him in the 23rd percentile of the field.

On the four par-5 holes at the Wyndham Championship, Matsuyama was better than only 0% of the competitors (averaging 5.75 strokes).

Matsuyama carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Matsuyama did not have a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

Matsuyama's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the field average of 6.1.

At that last tournament, Matsuyama had a bogey or worse on seven of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Matsuyama ended the Wyndham Championship with a birdie or better on one of four par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 3.4.

On the four par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Matsuyama fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording three.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards Matsuyama Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.