The New York Yankees and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who went 1-for-5 with an RBI last time in action, take on Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Marlins.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks while batting .253.

In 57.1% of his games this season (48 of 84), Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (14.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

In six games this year, he has gone deep (7.1%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).

In 22.6% of his games this year, Kiner-Falefa has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (10.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season (28 of 84), with two or more runs five times (6.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 39 .238 AVG .268 .296 OBP .347 .361 SLG .378 8 XBH 8 3 HR 3 12 RBI 20 16/9 K/BB 30/16 5 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings