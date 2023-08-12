Kyle Higashioka and his .367 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (93 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Miami Marlins and Sandy Alcantara on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Marlins.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

  • Higashioka has eight doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks while batting .235.
  • In 31 of 63 games this season (49.2%) Higashioka has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (14.3%).
  • He has homered in 11.1% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Higashioka has driven in a run in 24 games this season (38.1%), including six games with more than one RBI (9.5%).
  • In 16 games this season (25.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 32
.216 AVG .253
.260 OBP .286
.443 SLG .343
10 XBH 5
5 HR 2
14 RBI 16
29/6 K/BB 27/5
0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff paces MLB.
  • The Marlins' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (135 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Alcantara (4-10) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 24th start of the season. He has a 4.34 ERA in 149 1/3 innings pitched, with 125 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.34 ERA ranks 44th, 1.205 WHIP ranks 27th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 51st.
