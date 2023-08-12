Kyle Higashioka and his .367 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (93 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Miami Marlins and Sandy Alcantara on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Marlins.

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka has eight doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks while batting .235.

In 31 of 63 games this season (49.2%) Higashioka has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (14.3%).

He has homered in 11.1% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Higashioka has driven in a run in 24 games this season (38.1%), including six games with more than one RBI (9.5%).

In 16 games this season (25.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .216 AVG .253 .260 OBP .286 .443 SLG .343 10 XBH 5 5 HR 2 14 RBI 16 29/6 K/BB 27/5 0 SB 0

