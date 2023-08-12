Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Marlins - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Kyle Higashioka and his .367 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (93 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Miami Marlins and Sandy Alcantara on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Marlins.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka has eight doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks while batting .235.
- In 31 of 63 games this season (49.2%) Higashioka has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (14.3%).
- He has homered in 11.1% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Higashioka has driven in a run in 24 games this season (38.1%), including six games with more than one RBI (9.5%).
- In 16 games this season (25.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.216
|AVG
|.253
|.260
|OBP
|.286
|.443
|SLG
|.343
|10
|XBH
|5
|5
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|16
|29/6
|K/BB
|27/5
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff paces MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (135 total, 1.2 per game).
- Alcantara (4-10) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 24th start of the season. He has a 4.34 ERA in 149 1/3 innings pitched, with 125 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.34 ERA ranks 44th, 1.205 WHIP ranks 27th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 51st.
