The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee at TPC Southwind from August 10-12 will feature Rickie Fowler as part of the field, as the golfers take on the par-70, 7,243-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 on offer.

Looking to bet on Fowler at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Rickie Fowler Insights

Fowler has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed his day bogey-free three times and finished 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing in the top-five five times in his last 20 rounds.

Fowler has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in seven of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 12 times.

In his past five tournaments, Fowler has one win and two top-five finishes.

Fowler has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Fowler has qualified for the weekend seven times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 19 -8 277 1 20 3 8 $7.1M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

Fowler has four top-20 finishes, with three of them being top-10 finishes, in his past eight appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 20th.

Fowler has six made cuts in his past eight appearances at this tournament.

At 7,243 yards, TPC Southwind is set up as a par-70 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,015 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Southwind, the scoring average is higher at -2 per tournament.

Fowler will take to the 7,243-yard course this week at TPC Southwind after having played courses with an average length of 7,327 yards during the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Fowler's Last Time Out

Fowler was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at The Open Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 88th percentile of the field.

He finished in the 82nd percentile on par 4s at The Open Championship, averaging 4.05 strokes on those 44 holes.

On the 12 par-5 holes at The Open Championship, Fowler shot better than just 21% of the field (averaging 5 strokes).

Fowler recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at The Open Championship (the tournament average was 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, Fowler carded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.3).

Fowler's five birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at The Open Championship were more than the field average (3.4).

In that most recent competition, Fowler had a bogey or worse on seven of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 8.1).

Fowler ended The Open Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4), with three on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at The Open Championship, Fowler recorded one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 1.2.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

