The FedEx St. Jude Championship is underway, and Taylor Moore is currently in fifth place with a score of -4.

Looking to wager on Taylor Moore at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Taylor Moore Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Moore has shot below par on 11 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day in two of his last 13 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Over his last 13 rounds, Moore has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Moore has finished in the top five twice in his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Moore has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his past five events. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 24 -5 268 1 19 3 3 $4M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Moore played this event was in 2023, and he finished fifth.

TPC Southwind measures 7,243 yards for this tournament, 228 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,015).

Moore will take to the 7,243-yard course this week at TPC Southwind after having played courses with an average length of 7,306 yards during the past year.

Moore's Last Time Out

Moore was in the 75th percentile on par 3s at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.96 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Wyndham Championship, which was strong enough to land him in the 77th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.04).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Wyndham Championship, Moore was better than 35% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Moore recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the field averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Moore recorded one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

Moore's 10 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were more than the field average (6.1).

In that last outing, Moore's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 6.5).

Moore finished the Wyndham Championship with a birdie or better on five of the eight par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 3.4.

On the eight par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Moore carded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.5.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards Moore Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Moore's performance prior to the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.