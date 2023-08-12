Saturday's game features the Miami Marlins (60-57) and the New York Yankees (60-56) matching up at LoanDepot park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Marlins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on August 12.

The Marlins will give the nod to Sandy Alcantara (4-10) versus the Yankees and Nestor Cortes Jr. (5-2).

Yankees vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Yankees vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Marlins 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The past 10 Yankees games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Yankees have been victorious in 15, or 40.5%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, New York has come away with a win one times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (503 total), New York is the 20th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Yankees have the 11th-ranked ERA (3.98) in the majors this season.

