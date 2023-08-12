The New York Yankees (60-56) will look for Gleyber Torres to prolong a 10-game hitting streak versus the Miami Marlins (60-57), on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.

The Marlins will give the ball to Sandy Alcantara (4-10, 4.34 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Nestor Cortes Jr. (5-2, 4.97 ERA).

Yankees vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Alcantara - MIA (4-10, 4.34 ERA) vs Cortes - NYY (5-2, 4.97 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nestor Cortes Jr.

Cortes makes the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.97 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he went four innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.

In 12 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.97, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .244 against him.

Cortes has recorded three quality starts this year.

Cortes has put up nine starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

He given up at least one earned run in each of his appearances in 2023.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara

The Marlins will hand the ball to Alcantara (4-10) for his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 23 games this season with an ERA of 4.34, a 3.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.205.

He has started 23 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Alcantara has pitched five or more innings in 20 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.

The 27-year-old's 4.34 ERA ranks 44th, 1.205 WHIP ranks 27th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 51st among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

