Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Marlins - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Aaron Judge, with a slugging percentage of .438 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the mound, August 13 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Marlins.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge is hitting .284 with 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 51 walks.
- Judge will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- In 63.5% of his 63 games this season, Judge has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 28.6% of his games in 2023 (18 of 63), and 8.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Judge has picked up an RBI in 26 games this year (41.3%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those contests (20.6%).
- In 37 of 63 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|28
|.213
|AVG
|.375
|.338
|OBP
|.508
|.434
|SLG
|.896
|11
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|14
|19
|RBI
|26
|46/24
|K/BB
|30/27
|1
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.21 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (135 total, 1.1 per game).
- Perez (5-4 with a 2.79 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 20-year-old has a 2.79 ERA and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .213 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.