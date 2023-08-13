The New York Yankees, including Giancarlo Stanton and his .575 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton has eight doubles, 18 home runs and 24 walks while batting .206.

Stanton has picked up a hit in 38 of 67 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has gone deep in 25.4% of his games this year, and 6.5% of his chances at the plate.

Stanton has driven home a run in 25 games this year (37.3%), including more than one RBI in 17.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored at least once 27 times this year (40.3%), including four games with multiple runs (6.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 31 .198 AVG .213 .271 OBP .289 .437 SLG .475 12 XBH 14 9 HR 9 23 RBI 21 32/12 K/BB 36/12 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings