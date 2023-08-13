Harrison Bader and his .357 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (59 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Miami Marlins and Eury Perez on August 13 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

  • Bader has 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .265.
  • In 64.2% of his games this year (43 of 67), Bader has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (20.9%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 10.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bader has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (31.3%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (17.9%).
  • In 29 of 67 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 29
.260 AVG .271
.300 OBP .296
.427 SLG .393
13 XBH 6
4 HR 3
20 RBI 16
23/6 K/BB 19/4
7 SB 6

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff paces the league.
  • The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.21).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (135 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Perez (5-4 with a 2.79 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Monday, the righty went 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 20-year-old has an ERA of 2.79, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .213 batting average against him.
