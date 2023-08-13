Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on August 13 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is batting .253 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks.
  • Kiner-Falefa will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 during his last outings.
  • Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit in 49 of 85 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
  • Looking at the 85 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (7.1%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI in 23.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 32.9% of his games this season (28 of 85), with two or more runs five times (5.9%).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 40
.238 AVG .267
.296 OBP .345
.361 SLG .374
8 XBH 8
3 HR 3
12 RBI 21
16/9 K/BB 31/16
5 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.21).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (135 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 2.79 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 20-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.79, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .213 against him.
