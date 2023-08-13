The New York Liberty (23-6), on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET, aim to build on a six-game road winning run when visiting the Indiana Fever (8-22).

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Fever matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Liberty vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Liberty vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Fever Betting Trends

The Liberty have won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

The Fever have compiled a 14-14-0 record against the spread this season.

New York has covered the spread four times this season (4-8 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

Indiana is 4-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

A total of 15 out of the Liberty's 28 games this season have gone over the point total.

In the Fever's 29 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.