WNBA action on Sunday includes Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (23-6) visiting the Indiana Fever (8-22) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with the matchup beginning at 3:00 PM ET.

New York enters this matchup following an 89-73 victory against Chicago. The Liberty's leading scorer was Stewart, who wound up with 21 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Led by Kelsey Mitchell (24 PTS, 53.3 FG%, 5-11 from 3PT) and Erica Wheeler (17 PTS, 10 AST, 66.7 FG%), Indiana ended its last matchup winning 91-73 against Minnesota.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Liberty vs. Fever Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-700 to win)

Liberty (-700 to win) Who's the underdog?: Fever (+500 to win)

Fever (+500 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-10.5)

Liberty (-10.5) What's the over/under?: 165.5

165.5 When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Liberty Season Stats

It's been a dominant stretch for the Liberty, who are scoring 88.1 points per game (second-best in WNBA) and surrendering 80.4 points per contest (third-best).

New York has been shining in terms of rebounding this year, ranking second-best in the WNBA in boards per game (38.3) and third-best in boards allowed per contest (33.4).

The Liberty have been tallying plenty of assists in 2023, ranking best in the WNBA with 24.2 dimes per game.

New York ranks eighth in the WNBA at 14 turnovers per game, but it is forcing 11.9 turnovers per game, which ranks worst in the league.

When it comes to three-point shooting, it's been a dominant stretch for the Liberty, who are draining 11.1 threes per game (best in WNBA) and shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc (second-best).

New York ranks fourth in the WNBA with 7.4 three-pointers allowed per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks fifth with a 34.2% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Liberty Home/Away Splits

The Liberty have been better offensively at home, where they average 89.5 points per game, compared to road games, where they score 86.5 per game. Defensively, they are worse at home, where they give up 81.4 points per game, versus on the road, where they let their opponents to average 79.2 per game.

When playing at home, New York averages 0.9 fewer rebounds per game than on the road (37.9 at home, 38.8 on the road), while it allows its opponents to pull down 0.6 more boards in home games than in road games (33.7 at home, 33.1 on the road).

On average, the Liberty assist on more shots at home than they do on the road (24.8 at home, 23.5 on the road). In the 2023 WNBA campaign, New York is committing fewer turnovers in home games (13.9 per game) than away (14.2), but is forcing more turnovers at home (12.1 per game) compared to on the road (11.8).

This year, the Liberty average 11.6 made three-pointers per game at home and 10.5 on the road (shooting 39.2% from distance in home games compared to 36.3% on the road).

New York gives up 0.7000000000000002 more three-pointers when playing at home (7.7 per game) than on the road (7). But it concedes a lower three-point shooting percentage at home (33.6% in home games compared to 35.1% on the road).

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty have won 80.8% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (21-5).

The Liberty have a record of 7-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -700 or shorter (77.8%).

New York is 12-16-0 against the spread this season.

New York has an ATS record of 4-8 as 10.5-point favorites or greater.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Liberty an 87.5% chance to win.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.