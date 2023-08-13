Sunday's contest that pits the Miami Marlins (61-57) against the New York Yankees (60-57) at LoanDepot park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-2 in favor of the Marlins. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on August 13.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (10-3) to the mound, while Eury Perez (5-4) will get the nod for the Marlins.

Yankees vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Marlins 4, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 69 times this season and won 40, or 58%, of those games.

New York is 34-19 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York ranks 21st in the majors with 504 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).

