How to Watch the Yankees vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 13
Eury Perez will start for the Miami Marlins in the final of a three-game series against the New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Marlins Player Props
|Yankees vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank eighth-best in MLB action with 161 total home runs.
- New York is 17th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage.
- The Yankees have the second-worst batting average in the majors (.232).
- New York has the No. 21 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (504 total runs).
- The Yankees are 26th in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.
- The Yankees strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 12th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for New York has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the majors.
- New York's 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in the majors (1.232).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gerrit Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 25th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.75 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty threw seven innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Cole has 17 quality starts this season.
- Cole is aiming for his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.3 frames per appearance on the hill.
- He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/7/2023
|White Sox
|L 5-1
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Dylan Cease
|8/8/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-1
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Touki Toussaint
|8/9/2023
|White Sox
|L 9-2
|Away
|Ian Hamilton
|Mike Clevinger
|8/11/2023
|Marlins
|W 9-4
|Away
|Ian Hamilton
|Jesús Luzardo
|8/12/2023
|Marlins
|L 3-1
|Away
|Michael King
|Sandy Alcantara
|8/13/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Eury Pérez
|8/14/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Max Fried
|8/15/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Bryce Elder
|8/16/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Charlie Morton
|8/18/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|Brayan Bello
|8/19/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Kutter Crawford
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.