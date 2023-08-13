Eury Perez will start for the Miami Marlins in the final of a three-game series against the New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank eighth-best in MLB action with 161 total home runs.

New York is 17th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage.

The Yankees have the second-worst batting average in the majors (.232).

New York has the No. 21 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (504 total runs).

The Yankees are 26th in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.

The Yankees strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 12th in MLB.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the majors.

New York's 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in the majors (1.232).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Gerrit Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 25th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.75 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty threw seven innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Cole has 17 quality starts this season.

Cole is aiming for his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.3 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/7/2023 White Sox L 5-1 Away Gerrit Cole Dylan Cease 8/8/2023 White Sox W 7-1 Away Clarke Schmidt Touki Toussaint 8/9/2023 White Sox L 9-2 Away Ian Hamilton Mike Clevinger 8/11/2023 Marlins W 9-4 Away Ian Hamilton Jesús Luzardo 8/12/2023 Marlins L 3-1 Away Michael King Sandy Alcantara 8/13/2023 Marlins - Away Gerrit Cole Eury Pérez 8/14/2023 Braves - Away Clarke Schmidt Max Fried 8/15/2023 Braves - Away Luis Severino Bryce Elder 8/16/2023 Braves - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Charlie Morton 8/18/2023 Red Sox - Home - Brayan Bello 8/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Gerrit Cole Kutter Crawford

