In the series rubber match on Sunday, August 13, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (60-57) take on Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (61-57). The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET at LoanDepot park.

The Marlins have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Yankees (-135). The over/under is 7 runs for this matchup.

Yankees vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (10-3, 2.75 ERA) vs Eury Perez - MIA (5-4, 2.79 ERA)

Yankees vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Yankees versus Marlins game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Yankees (-135) in this matchup, means that you think the Yankees will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.41 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Gleyber Torres hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 69 times and won 40, or 58%, of those games.

The Yankees have a 34-19 record (winning 64.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees have a 2-3 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 57 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (43.9%) in those games.

This season, the Marlins have been victorious 13 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 16th 4th Win AL East +25000 - 4th

