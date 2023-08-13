The New York Yankees (60-57) and Miami Marlins (61-57) play a rubber match on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Yankees will look to Gerrit Cole (10-3) versus the Marlins and Eury Perez (5-4).

Yankees vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (10-3, 2.75 ERA) vs Perez - MIA (5-4, 2.79 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

Cole (10-3) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in seven innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with an ERA of 2.75, a 4 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.038.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 17 of them.

Cole will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has made 24 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez

Perez (5-4) takes the mound first for the Marlins in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 2.79 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Monday, the righty went 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 20-year-old has amassed a 2.79 ERA and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings over 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .213 to his opponents.

Perez is trying to secure his fifth quality start of the season.

Perez has eight starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

In five of his 12 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

