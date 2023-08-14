DJ LeMahieu is back in action for the New York Yankees versus Max Fried and the Atlanta BravesAugust 14 at 7:20 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 7, when he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu has 18 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 37 walks while hitting .240.

LeMahieu will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 in his last outings.

LeMahieu has recorded a hit in 65 of 96 games this year (67.7%), including 16 multi-hit games (16.7%).

He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 96), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

LeMahieu has had an RBI in 23 games this year (24.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (6.3%).

He has scored in 31 games this year (32.3%), including four multi-run games (4.2%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 44 .258 AVG .220 .341 OBP .286 .429 SLG .311 18 XBH 10 6 HR 2 20 RBI 9 47/21 K/BB 41/16 0 SB 0

