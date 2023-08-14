On Monday, Gleyber Torres (.579 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Max Fried. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York with 119 hits and an OBP of .337, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .441.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 66th in the league in slugging.

In 73.3% of his 116 games this season, Torres has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 14.7% of his games in 2023 (17 of 116), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Torres has driven home a run in 32 games this year (27.6%), including more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 43.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 52 .271 AVG .268 .349 OBP .323 .480 SLG .399 22 XBH 16 13 HR 5 30 RBI 19 35/28 K/BB 33/18 7 SB 5

Braves Pitching Rankings