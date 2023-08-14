After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Max Fried) at 7:20 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks while batting .253.

Kiner-Falefa will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 during his last outings.

Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit in 50 of 86 games this season (58.1%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (14.0%).

In 7.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 24.4% of his games this season, Kiner-Falefa has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (10.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 28 games this season (32.6%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 41 .238 AVG .267 .296 OBP .342 .361 SLG .370 8 XBH 8 3 HR 3 12 RBI 22 16/9 K/BB 32/16 5 SB 5

Braves Pitching Rankings