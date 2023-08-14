After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Max Fried) at 7:20 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Max Fried
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks while batting .253.
  • Kiner-Falefa will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 during his last outings.
  • Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit in 50 of 86 games this season (58.1%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (14.0%).
  • In 7.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 24.4% of his games this season, Kiner-Falefa has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (10.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 28 games this season (32.6%), including multiple runs in five games.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 41
.238 AVG .267
.296 OBP .342
.361 SLG .370
8 XBH 8
3 HR 3
12 RBI 22
16/9 K/BB 32/16
5 SB 5

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Braves have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up 125 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Braves are sending Fried (3-1) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.50 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 29-year-old has a 2.50 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .233 to his opponents.
