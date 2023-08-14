Monday's game features the Atlanta Braves (75-42) and the New York Yankees (60-58) squaring off at Truist Park (on August 14) at 7:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Braves.

The probable pitchers are Max Fried (3-1) for the Braves and Clarke Schmidt (8-6) for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Braves

  • Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

  • The Yankees have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with an over/under, New York and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
  • The Yankees' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
  • The Yankees have won in 15, or 39.5%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • New York has played as an underdog of +170 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
  • The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
  • Averaging 4.3 runs per game (511 total), New York is the 21st-highest scoring team in the majors.
  • Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.01 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 8 @ White Sox W 7-1 Clarke Schmidt vs Touki Toussaint
August 9 @ White Sox L 9-2 Ian Hamilton vs Mike Clevinger
August 11 @ Marlins W 9-4 Ian Hamilton vs Jesús Luzardo
August 12 @ Marlins L 3-1 Michael King vs Sandy Alcantara
August 13 @ Marlins L 8-7 Gerrit Cole vs Eury Pérez
August 14 @ Braves - Clarke Schmidt vs Max Fried
August 15 @ Braves - Luis Severino vs Bryce Elder
August 16 @ Braves - Randy Vasquez vs Charlie Morton
August 18 Red Sox - TBA vs Brayan Bello
August 19 Red Sox - Gerrit Cole vs Kutter Crawford
August 20 Red Sox - Clarke Schmidt vs Nick Pivetta

